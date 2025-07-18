Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why did the government hide a data leak about Afghans working with British forces and why did the courts finally reveal it?

By Alexandros Antoniou, Senior Lecturer in Media Law, University of Essex
When thousands of Afghans were quietly flown to the UK under a secret relocation scheme, few knew it was triggered by an error. A defence official had accidentally leaked the personal data of nearly 19,000 Afghan nationals who had worked with British forces and were at risk of Taliban reprisals.

It has now also been revealed that the leaked list contained the identities of UK special forces and spies.

Even fewer knew that this misstep was being kept from the public by a rare and powerful legal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From ‘Stone Age’ treasury boss to National Party Senator: John Stone 1929-2025
~ Single-food ‘mono diets’: are they effective, pointless, or just plain dangerous?
~ EU efforts to measure companies’ environmental impacts have global effects. Here’s how to make them more just
~ Scroll, watch, burn: sunscreen misinformation and its real‑world damage
~ Can AI think – and should it? What it means to think, from Plato to ChatGPT
~ Idi Amin made himself out to be the ‘liberator’ of an oppressed majority – a demagogic trick that endures today
~ About a third of pregnant women in the US lack sufficient vitamin D to support healthy pregnancies − new research
~ Leaders in India, Hungary and the US are using appeals to nostalgia and nationalism to attack higher education
~ Florida plan to deputize National Guard officers as immigration judges at Alligator Alcatraz would likely violate constitutional rights
~ ‘I just couldn’t stop crying’: How prison affects Black men’s mental health long after they’ve been released
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter