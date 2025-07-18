Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can AI think – and should it? What it means to think, from Plato to ChatGPT

By Ryan Leack, Assistant Professor of Writing, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
In my writing and rhetoric courses, students have plenty of opinions on whether AI is intelligent: how well it can assess, analyze, evaluate and communicate information.

When I ask whether artificial intelligence can “think,” however, I often look upon a sea of blank faces. What is “thinking,” and how is it the same or different from “intelligence”?

We might treat the two as more or less synonymous, but philosophers have marked nuances for millennia. Greek philosophers may not have known about 21st-century…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From ‘Stone Age’ treasury boss to National Party Senator: John Stone 1929-2025
~ Single-food ‘mono diets’: are they effective, pointless, or just plain dangerous?
~ EU efforts to measure companies’ environmental impacts have global effects. Here’s how to make them more just
~ Scroll, watch, burn: sunscreen misinformation and its real‑world damage
~ Why did the government hide a data leak about Afghans working with British forces and why did the courts finally reveal it?
~ Idi Amin made himself out to be the ‘liberator’ of an oppressed majority – a demagogic trick that endures today
~ About a third of pregnant women in the US lack sufficient vitamin D to support healthy pregnancies − new research
~ Leaders in India, Hungary and the US are using appeals to nostalgia and nationalism to attack higher education
~ Florida plan to deputize National Guard officers as immigration judges at Alligator Alcatraz would likely violate constitutional rights
~ ‘I just couldn’t stop crying’: How prison affects Black men’s mental health long after they’ve been released
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter