Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Connie Francis was the voice of a generation and the soundtrack of post-war America

By Leigh Carriage, Senior Lecturer in Music, Southern Cross University
Connie Francis dominated the music charts in the late 1950s and early 1960s with hits like Stupid Cupid, Pretty Little Baby and Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You.

The pop star, author and actor has died at 87, and will be remembered for recording the soundtrack songs of post-World War II America.

An early life of music


Francis was born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero in Newark, New Jersey, to Italian immigrant parents. At a very early age, Francis was encouraged to take accordion and singing lessons, compete in talent shows, and later she would perform occasionally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ireland: Amnesty’s head urges Irish government to press ahead with Occupied Territories Bill
~ Mark Latham’s portrait may come off federal caucus wall
~ Chimamanda’s Lagos homecoming wasn’t just a book launch, it was a cultural moment
~ Russia has lost its ‘Voice’
~ Trump has ‘chronic venous insufficiency’. Is it dangerous? Can it be treated?
~ Former US consul general Gregory May on his tenure and a changing Hong Kong
~ Bonnets, speech bubbles and ‘cheeky easter eggs’: a graphic biography of Jane Austen is subtly sophisticated
~ Pragmatic engagement – what Albanese’s visit reveals about China relations in a turbulent world
~ Thinking of trekking to Everest Base Camp? Don’t leave home without this expert advice
~ Separated men are nearly 5 times more likely to take their lives than married men
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter