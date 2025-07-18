Tolerance.ca
Mark Latham’s portrait may come off federal caucus wall

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
After another week of concerning allegations against the former federal opposition leader, senior Labor figures have suggested removing Latham’s portrait.The Conversation


