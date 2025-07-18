Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia has lost its ‘Voice’

By Daria Dergacheva
The disappearance of Golos from public life means the loss of an independent narrative on elections — from the birth of post-Soviet democracy to the collapse of democratic institutions.


Read complete article

© Global Voices
