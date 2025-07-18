Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bonnets, speech bubbles and ‘cheeky easter eggs’: a graphic biography of Jane Austen is subtly sophisticated

By Kerrie Davies, Senior Lecturer, School of the Arts & Media, UNSW Sydney
We’ve had Jane Austen biopics, biographies, screen adaptations galore. Now, her life story is told graphically, with both invented dialogue and glossary of sources.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
