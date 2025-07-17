Thinking of trekking to Everest Base Camp? Don’t leave home without this expert advice
By Heike Schanzel, Professor of Social Sustainability in Tourism, Auckland University of Technology
Michal Apollo, Adjunct Professor of Earth Science, University of Silesia in Katowice
The climb to Everest Base Camp is often marketed as an adventure for anyone. But as the autumn season approaches, being prepared and knowing your limits is vital.
Thursday, July 17, 2025