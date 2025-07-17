Separated men are nearly 5 times more likely to take their lives than married men
By Michael Wilson, Research Fellow and PhD Candidate in Men's Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Jacqui Macdonald, Associate Professor in Psychology, Deakin University
Zac Seidler, Associate Professor, Centre for Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Breakups hurt. Emotional and psychological distress are common when intimate relationships break down. For some people, this distress can be so overwhelming that it leads to suicidal thoughts and behaviours.
This problem seems especially the case for men. Intimate partner problems including breakups, separation and divorce feature in the paths to suicide among one in three Australian men aged 25 to…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 17, 2025