Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Separated men are nearly 5 times more likely to take their lives than married men

By Michael Wilson, Research Fellow and PhD Candidate in Men's Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Jacqui Macdonald, Associate Professor in Psychology, Deakin University
Zac Seidler, Associate Professor, Centre for Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Breakups hurt. Emotional and psychological distress are common when intimate relationships break down. For some people, this distress can be so overwhelming that it leads to suicidal thoughts and behaviours.

This problem seems especially the case for men. Intimate partner problems including breakups, separation and divorce feature in the paths to suicide among one in three Australian men aged 25 to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
