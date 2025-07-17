Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

WA had the highest rates of Indigenous child removal in the country. At last, the state is finally facing up to it

By Jenna Woods, Dean, School of Indigenous Knowledges, Murdoch University
Jim Morrison, Doctor of the University (Honoary Doctorate) and Managing Director, West Australian Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation, Murdoch University
After decades of trauma that’s still being felt today, the state has launched a redress scheme for survivors of the Stolen Generations - years after other states did the same.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
