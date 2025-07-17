Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian law is clear: criticism of Israel does not breach the Racial Discrimination Act

By Bill Swannie, Senior Lecturer, Thomas More Law School, Australian Catholic University
The Federal Court recently found it is not inherently antisemitic to criticise the state of Israel or the Israel Defense Forces.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
