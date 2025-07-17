Rising seas threaten to swallow one of NZ’s oldest settlement sites – new research
By Peter N. Meihana, Senior Lecturer in History, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Corey Hebberd, Kaiwhakahaere Matua, Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau Trust, Indigenous Knowledge
Shaun Paul Williams, Group Manager for Environmental Hazards, Earth Sciences New Zealand
For the iwi, protecting the burial site is about more than its archaeological value. It holds deeper significance through its connections to the land and stories.
