New Barbie with type 1 diabetes could help kids with the condition feel seen – and help others learn
By Lynne Chepulis, Associate Professor, Health Sciences, University of Waikato
Anna Serlachius, Associate Professor, Psychological Medicine, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Barbie has done many things since she first appeared in 1959. She’s been an astronaut, a doctor, a president and even a palaeontologist. Now, in 2025, Barbie is something else: a woman with type 1 diabetes.
Mattel’s latest Barbie was recently launched by Lila…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 17, 2025