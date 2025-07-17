Tolerance.ca
Clawback of $1.1B for PBS and NPR puts rural stations at risk – and threatens a vital source of journalism

By Allison Perlman, Associate Professor of Film & Media Studies, University of California, Irvine
Josh Shepperd, Associate Professor of Media Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
The U.S. Senate narrowly approved on July 16, 2025, a bill that would claw back federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes money to NPR, PBS and their affiliate stations. The US$9 billion rescission package will withdraw…The Conversation


