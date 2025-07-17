Supreme Court news coverage has talked a lot more about politics ever since the 2016 death of Scalia and GOP blocking of Obama’s proposed nominee
By Joshua Boston, Associate Professor of Political Science, Bowling Green State University
Christopher Krewson, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Brigham Young University
The public typically finds out about the Supreme Court from the news media. And the way reporters have covered the court has recently changed – dramatically.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 17, 2025