Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colonization devastated biodiversity, habitats and human life in the Pacific Northwest

By Meaghan Efford, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, University of British Columbia
Burrard Inlet, known traditionally as səl̓ilwəɬ (Tsleil-Wat) in the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ language, has been the heart of the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the səl̓ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) since time immemorial.

The inlet is a water system that wraps through and around what we now know today as the city of Vancouver on the coast of British Columbia. The ecosystem is home to essential habitats for species like Pacific herring, Pacific salmon and harbour seals.

Burrard…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A generation on the move: how the brain drain is reshaping the Western Balkans
~ Supreme Court news coverage has talked a lot more about politics ever since the 2016 death of Scalia and GOP blocking of Obama’s proposed nominee
~ Canada’s proposed Strong Borders Act further threatens the legal rights of migrants
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina in crisis as Bosnian-Serb president rallies for secession
~ Trump’s changing stance on Epstein files is testing the loyalty of his Maga base
~ Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a big threat to women’s health, but it’s still under-recognized, under-diagnosed and under-treated
~ Elbows down? Why Mark Carney seems to keep caving to Donald Trump
~ Israel: Netanyahu considering early election but can he convince people he’s winning the war?
~ Reform spent just £5.5m on the 2024 election, while Labour’s majority cost £30m – new data
~ Big Roman shoes discovered near Hadrian’s Wall – but they don’t necessarily mean big Roman feet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter