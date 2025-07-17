Tolerance.ca
Bosnia and Herzegovina in crisis as Bosnian-Serb president rallies for secession

By Birte Julia Gippert, Reader in International Relations, University of Liverpool
The country of Bosnia and Herzegovina is embroiled in a crisis that may affect its political future and the stability of the western Balkans. Recent events in the bitterly divided country read a little like a spy novel. But the tensions that threaten three decades of tenuous peace since the region was torn apart by ethnic strife in the 1990s are only too real.

On February 26, 300 armed Hungarian police officers in civilian clothes crossed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
