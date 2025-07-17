Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a big threat to women’s health, but it’s still under-recognized, under-diagnosed and under-treated
By Jamie Benham, Endocrinologist & Assistant Professor, Departments of Medicine and Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Pauline McDonagh Hull, PhD Candidate, Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Robyn Vettese, Research Assistant (Community Scholar), Department of Medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects about one in 10 women and is linked to health risks including cardiovascular disease. But it’s still under-recognized, under-diagnosed and under-treated.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 17, 2025