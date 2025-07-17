Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We detected deep pulses beneath Africa – what we learned could help us understand volcanic activity

By Emma Watts, Postdoctoral Researcher in Geography, Swansea University
Derek Keir, Associate Professor of Earth Science , University of Southampton
Thomas Gernon, Professor in Earth & Climate Science, University of Southampton
Earth’s continents may look fixed on a globe, but they’ve been drifting, splitting and reforming over billions of years – and they still are. Our new study reveals fresh evidence of rhythmic pulses of molten rock rising beneath east Africa, reshaping our understanding of how continents break apart.

Our findings could help scientists understand more about volcanic activity and earthquakes.

There are around 1,300…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
