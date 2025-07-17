Why employees hesitate to disclose mental health concerns – and what employers can do about it
By Zhanna Lyubykh, Assistant Professor, Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University
Justin Weinhardt, Associate Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, University of Calgary
Nick Turner, Professor and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
New research shows that the decision to disclose a mental health condition at work isn’t purely personal and can depend on the broader workplace environment.
- Thursday, July 17, 2025