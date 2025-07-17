Poll finds bipartisan agreement on a key issue: Regulating AI
By Adam Eichen, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, UMass Amherst
Alexander Theodoridis, Associate Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Sara M. Kirshbaum, Postdoctoral Fellow and Lecturer of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science and Director of the UMass Amherst Poll, UMass Amherst
Democrats and Republicans alike have concerns about AI and want to see the rapidly developing technology regulated to protect the public.
- Thursday, July 17, 2025