Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a surprise jump in unemployment isn’t as bad as it sounds

By Jeff Borland, Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
While unemployment unexpectedly rose to 4.3%, there’s some good news hidden in the data. And for homeowners, it makes a rate cut next month more likely than before.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
