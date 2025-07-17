Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The proposed mandatory carrying of ID in Trinidad & Tobago: A step toward safety or overreach?

By Janine Mendes-Franco
“[T]o place the burden of suspicion on every law-abiding citizen, while claiming to target a criminal minority, is to invert the very justice system we claim to uphold.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From coal to crops: Dayak women lead a just transition through backyard farming
~ A Disappointing Ruling in Italy with a Silver Lining
~ Direct talks in Abu Dhabi: a new chapter for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace?
~ What does Australian law have to say about sovereign citizens and ‘pseudolaw’?
~ Is it okay to boil water more than once, or should you empty the kettle every time?
~ Is childbirth really safer for women and babies in private hospitals?
~ Catholic clergy are speaking out on immigration − more than any other political issue except abortion
~ I created a Vivaldi-inspired sound artwork for the Venice Biennale. The star of the show is an endangered bush-cricket
~ Do women really need more sleep than men? A sleep psychologist explains
~ Australia got off on a technicality for its climate inaction. But there are plenty more judgement days to come
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter