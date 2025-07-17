Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From coal to crops: Dayak women lead a just transition through backyard farming

By Aidy Halimanjaya, Associate lecturer, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan
The global shift toward renewable energy is no longer a choice but a necessity: the climate crisis intensifies, with 2024 confirmed as the warmest year on record.

Yet in Indonesia, coal remains an economic lifeline for several regions. In East Kutai, East Kalimantan, coal mining accounts for nearly 75% of the district’s gross…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The proposed mandatory carrying of ID in Trinidad & Tobago: A step toward safety or overreach?
~ A Disappointing Ruling in Italy with a Silver Lining
~ Direct talks in Abu Dhabi: a new chapter for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace?
~ What does Australian law have to say about sovereign citizens and ‘pseudolaw’?
~ Is it okay to boil water more than once, or should you empty the kettle every time?
~ Is childbirth really safer for women and babies in private hospitals?
~ Catholic clergy are speaking out on immigration − more than any other political issue except abortion
~ I created a Vivaldi-inspired sound artwork for the Venice Biennale. The star of the show is an endangered bush-cricket
~ Do women really need more sleep than men? A sleep psychologist explains
~ Australia got off on a technicality for its climate inaction. But there are plenty more judgement days to come
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter