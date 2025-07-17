Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Disappointing Ruling in Italy with a Silver Lining

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The SOS MEDITERRANEE crew performs a rescue in the central Mediterranean, March 9, 2025.  © 2025 SOS MEDITERRANEE/ by Stefano Belacchi The Italian Constitutional Court’s recent ruling upholding a law that imposes sanctions on sea rescue groups casts a dark shadow over sea rescue, but that cloud has a silver lining: the court essentially said that the imperative to save lives justifies rescue ships disregarding state orders that could endanger migrants’ lives.Validating the power of Italian authorities to impound NGO ships undoubtedly impedes rescues—it means…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
