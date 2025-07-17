Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Catholic clergy are speaking out on immigration − more than any other political issue except abortion

By Evan Stewart, Assistant Professor of Sociology, UMass Boston
Diane Beckman, PhD Candidate in Sociology, UMass Boston
New research from sociologists finds that local Catholic leaders are more likely than many other Christian clergy to speak about immigration with their congregations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
