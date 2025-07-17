Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do women really need more sleep than men? A sleep psychologist explains

By Amelia Scott, Honorary Affiliate and Clinical Psychologist at the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, and Macquarie University Research Fellow, Macquarie University
Who gets to sleep, and for how long, is a complex mix of biology, psychology and society. Here’s what we know so far.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Disappointing Ruling in Italy with a Silver Lining
~ Direct talks in Abu Dhabi: a new chapter for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace?
~ What does Australian law have to say about sovereign citizens and ‘pseudolaw’?
~ Is it okay to boil water more than once, or should you empty the kettle every time?
~ Is childbirth really safer for women and babies in private hospitals?
~ Catholic clergy are speaking out on immigration − more than any other political issue except abortion
~ I created a Vivaldi-inspired sound artwork for the Venice Biennale. The star of the show is an endangered bush-cricket
~ Australia got off on a technicality for its climate inaction. But there are plenty more judgement days to come
~ Is our mental health determined by where we live – or is it the other way round? New research sheds more light
~ We were part of the world heritage listing of Murujuga. Here’s why all Australians should be proud
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter