Human Rights Observatory

Is our mental health determined by where we live – or is it the other way round? New research sheds more light

By Matthew Hobbs, Associate Professor and Transforming Lives Fellow, Spatial Data Science and Planetary Health, Sheffield Hallam University
Chris G. Sibley, Professor in Psychology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Elena Moltchanova, Professor of Statistics, University of Canterbury
Taciano L. Milfont, Professor in Environmental Psychology, University of Waikato
Mental health is not just connected to what’s inside our head. The environment around us can play a part – either supporting wellbeing or driving a decline.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
