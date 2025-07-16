We were part of the world heritage listing of Murujuga. Here’s why all Australians should be proud
By Jo McDonald, Professor, Director of Centre for Rock Art Research + Management, The University of Western Australia
Amy Stevens, Heritage Research Manager, Indigenous Knowledge
Belinda Churnside, Deputy Chairperson, Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation Board, Indigenous Knowledge
Ben Mullins, Professor, School of Population Health, Curtin University
Peter Hicks, Chairperson, Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation Board, Indigenous Knowledge
Terry Bailey, Associate, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
On Friday, the Murujuga Cultural Landscape in northwest Western Australia was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. We were in Paris to see Murujuga become Australia’s 21st world heritage property, but only our second property listed exclusively for its Indigenous cultural values.
Murujuga, meaning “hip bone sticking out”, is an ancient rocky landscape rising out of the Indian Ocean in northwest Australia.
Murujuga is shaped by the Lore and the presence of Ngarda-Ngarli – the collective term for the Traditional Owner groups of the coastal Pilbara – since Ngurra Nyujunggamu,…
