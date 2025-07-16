Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We were part of the world heritage listing of Murujuga. Here’s why all Australians should be proud

By Jo McDonald, Professor, Director of Centre for Rock Art Research + Management, The University of Western Australia
Amy Stevens, Heritage Research Manager, Indigenous Knowledge
Belinda Churnside, Deputy Chairperson, Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation Board, Indigenous Knowledge
Ben Mullins, Professor, School of Population Health, Curtin University
Peter Hicks, Chairperson, Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation Board, Indigenous Knowledge
Terry Bailey, Associate, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
On Friday, the Murujuga Cultural Landscape in northwest Western Australia was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. We were in Paris to see Murujuga become Australia’s 21st world heritage property, but only our second property listed exclusively for its Indigenous cultural values.

Murujuga, meaning “hip bone sticking out”, is an ancient rocky landscape rising out of the Indian Ocean in northwest Australia.

Murujuga is shaped by the Lore and the presence of Ngarda-Ngarli – the collective term for the Traditional Owner groups of the coastal Pilbara – since Ngurra Nyujunggamu,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is our mental health determined by where we live – or is it the other way round? New research sheds more light
~ Greece's Asylum Suspension Denies Rights, Puts Lives at Risk
~ From Madımak’s ashes to LeMan magazine, new fronts in Turkey’s culture wars
~ Why drones and AI can’t quickly find missing flood victims, yet
~ The government wants local authorities to embrace AI – here’s one way it could work in practice
~ What is astigmatism? Why does it make my vision blurry? And how did I get it?
~ From Sister Rosetta Tharpe to Ronnie Yoshiko Fujiyama: how electric guitarists challenge expectations of gender
~ How do we understand life on Earth? An 18th-century rivalry charts the tension between two types of science ‘genius’
~ The secret stories of trees are written in the knots and swirls of your floorboards. An expert explains how to read them
~ Tasmania is limping towards an election nobody wants. Here’s the state of play
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter