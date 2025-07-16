Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece's Asylum Suspension Denies Rights, Puts Lives at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Greece has suspended the ability for people coming by boat via North Africa to seek asylum –violating their rights, potentially putting their lives at risk and flouting its obligations under EU law.The measure approved by Parliament on July 11 for a period of three months, blocks people coming by boat via North Africa from lodging asylum claims. Instead, asylum seekers and migrants will be summarily returned to their countries of origin "without registration." Authorities justify…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
