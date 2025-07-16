Tolerance.ca
How do we understand life on Earth? An 18th-century rivalry charts the tension between two types of science ‘genius’

By John Long, Strategic Professor in Palaeontology, Flinders University
A biography of scientists Carl Linnaeus and Georges-Louis LeClerc explores the complex, disparate lives of two brilliant men who shaped the study of natural history.The Conversation


© The Conversation
