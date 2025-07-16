Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The secret stories of trees are written in the knots and swirls of your floorboards. An expert explains how to read them

By Gregory Moore, Senior Research Associate, School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Have you ever examined timber floorboards and pondered why they look the way they do? Perhaps you admired the super-fine grain, a stunning red hue or a swirling knot, and wondered how it came to be?

Or perhaps you don’t know what tree species your floorboards are made from, and how to best look after them?

Finely polished floorboards reveal detail about the timber that can be much harder to detect in unpolished boards or other sawn timbers.

“Reading” the knots, stubs and other characteristics of floorboards can reveal what type of tree produced it and how it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greece's Asylum Suspension Denies Rights, Puts Lives at Risk
~ From Madımak’s ashes to LeMan magazine, new fronts in Turkey’s culture wars
~ Why drones and AI can’t quickly find missing flood victims, yet
~ The government wants local authorities to embrace AI – here’s one way it could work in practice
~ What is astigmatism? Why does it make my vision blurry? And how did I get it?
~ From Sister Rosetta Tharpe to Ronnie Yoshiko Fujiyama: how electric guitarists challenge expectations of gender
~ How do we understand life on Earth? An 18th-century rivalry charts the tension between two types of science ‘genius’
~ Tasmania is limping towards an election nobody wants. Here’s the state of play
~ Russia: Proposed amendments to counter-extremism laws escalate assault on dissent
~ Immigrants in Europe and North America earn 18% less than natives – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter