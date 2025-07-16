Immigrants in Europe and North America earn 18% less than natives – here’s why
By Are Skeie Hermansen, Professor of Sociology, University of Oslo
Andrew Penner, Professor of Sociology, University of California, Irvine
Marta M. Elvira, Profesora Ordinaria de Direccion Estrategica y Dirección de Personas, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
As many countries grapple with ageing populations, falling birthrates, labour shortages and fiscal pressures, the ability to successfully integrate immigrants is becoming an increasingly pressing matter.
However, our new study found that salaries of immigrants in Europe and North America are nearly 18% lower than those of natives, as foreign-born workers struggle to access higher-paying jobs. To reach this conclusion, we analysed the salaries of 13.5 million people in nine immigrant-receiving countries:…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 16, 2025