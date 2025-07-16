Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paolo Borsellino: the murder of an anti-mafia prosecutor and the enduring mystery of his missing red notebook

By Felia Allum, Professor of Comparative Organised Crime and Corruption, University of Bath
The legendary agenda rossa contained extensive notes on how organised crime operated in a particularly turbulent period in Italian history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
