Human Rights Observatory

Zonal pricing is dead – here’s how the UK should change its electricity system instead

By Cassandra Etter-Wenzel, DPhil Candidate in Energy Policy, University of Oxford
Anupama Sen, Head of Policy Engagement, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, and Fellow in Environmental Change, Reuben College, University of Oxford
Sam Fankhauser, Professor of Climate Economics and Policy, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
The UK government has decided against setting different prices for electricity based on the locations of consumers.

Zonal pricing would have categorised Britain into distinct zones, each with wholesale electricity prices that reflect how much power is generated locally, and how much demand there is for it. It would have raised prices in areas with lots of demand but low generation, like London, and lowered them where supply…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
