Angels, witches, crystals and black cats: How supernatural beliefs vary across different groups in the US

By Christopher P. Scheitle, Associate Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Bernard DiGregorio, PhD Candidate in Sociology, West Virginia University
Katie E. Corcoran, Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Sociologists who measured supernatural beliefs in the US found that higher education and higher income are associated with lower levels.The Conversation


