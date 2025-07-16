Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Love IRL: a new Quarter Life series on modern dating from The Conversation

By Anna Walker, Senior Arts + Culture Editor
None of the cultural love stories of the 2000s started with a swipe. Friends taught us that your social circle could double as a dating pool. The Office proved that love could blossom by the water cooler, and in High School Musical the perfect match could be the new girl at school.

But in the years since, apps have changed the way we date. The old-fashioned meet-cute was replaced by swipes, and slow-burn feelings were forgotten in favour of instant digital chemistry. It came with some benefits. Gone were the days when your romantic options were limited to bad set-ups, overly flirty…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
