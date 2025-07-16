Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Alligator Alcatraz’ showcases Donald Trump’s penchant for visual cruelty

By Marycarmen Lara Villanueva, PhD Candidate, Department of Social Justice Education, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is visual policy aimed to stage terror as a message while making Donald Trump’s authoritarian and fascist politics a material reality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
