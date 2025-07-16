Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How drones are changing the way wars are fought

By Alexandre Massaux, Ph.D. in international relations, Université de Toulon
The use of armed drones is not new, but they are gaining importance in current conflicts as combat units. Their automation is likely to accentuate this phenomenon.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Patients who feel heard are more likely to stick with medical treatment
~ 2025’s first summer heatwave was early, and deadly, for all of Western Europe
~ Why is Israel bombing Syria?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Malcolm Turnbull on Australia’s ‘dumb’ defence debate
~ Bribery in South Africa: law now puts a duty on companies to act
~ Ken Henry urges nature law reform after decades of ‘intergenerational bastardry’
~ First Person: How many more children must die before the world acts?
~ Why do some autistic people walk differently?
~ Why it’s important young, unemployed Australians get a good job instead of just ‘any’ job
~ Scientists could be accidentally damaging fossils with a method we thought was safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter