Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2025’s first summer heatwave was early, and deadly, for all of Western Europe

By Javier Martín Vide, Catedrático de Geografía Física, Universitat de Barcelona
The first heatwave of the summer hit Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and Germany early in the year, breaking June temperature records in many areas. It was Western Europe’s warmest June since records began, and Spain’s warmest since it began recording temperature anomalies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
