Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First Person: How many more children must die before the world acts?

The ongoing 21-month-long war in Gaza has seen more than 58,000 killed and 100,000 wounded as Israeli attacks continue amid rising numbers of child deaths from malnutrition. In recent weeks, UN agencies have recorded nearly 900 deaths of desperate and hungry Gazans as they try to collect food – with most linked to private aid hubs run by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is Israel bombing Syria?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Malcolm Turnbull on Australia’s ‘dumb’ defence debate
~ Bribery in South Africa: law now puts a duty on companies to act
~ Ken Henry urges nature law reform after decades of ‘intergenerational bastardry’
~ Why do some autistic people walk differently?
~ Why it’s important young, unemployed Australians get a good job instead of just ‘any’ job
~ Scientists could be accidentally damaging fossils with a method we thought was safe
~ China’s insertion into India-Pakistan waters dispute adds a further ripple in South Asia
~ Right-wing political group Advance is in the headlines. What is it and what does it stand for?
~ We travelled to Antarctica to see if a Māori lunar calendar might help track environmental change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter