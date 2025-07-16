Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Malcolm Turnbull on Australia’s ‘dumb’ defence debate

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The former prime minister warns of a ‘reckless’ degree of ‘delusion’ in Canberra about AUKUS, saying it risks costing Australia far more than anyone wants to admit.The Conversation


