Why do some autistic people walk differently?
By Nicole Rinehart, Nicole Rinehart, Professor, Clinical Psychology, Director of the Neurodevelopment Program, School of Psychological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, Monash University
Chloe Emonson, Research Fellow, School of Psychological Sciences, Monash University
Ebony Renee Lindor, Senior Research Fellow and Senior Clinical Neuropsychologist, Monash University
Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how people’s brains develop and function, impacting behaviour, communication and socialising. It can also involve differences in the way you move and walk – known as your “gait”.
Having an “odd gait” is now listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as a supporting…
- Tuesday, July 15, 2025