Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it’s important young, unemployed Australians get a good job instead of just ‘any’ job

By Brendan Churchill, ARC Senior Research Fellow and Senior Lecturer in Sociology, The University of Melbourne
New research finds economists and policymakers are too focussed on the unemployment rate and not on the quality of jobs young people are doing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do some autistic people walk differently?
~ Scientists could be accidentally damaging fossils with a method we thought was safe
~ China’s insertion into India-Pakistan waters dispute adds a further ripple in South Asia
~ Right-wing political group Advance is in the headlines. What is it and what does it stand for?
~ We travelled to Antarctica to see if a Māori lunar calendar might help track environmental change
~ How a drone delivering medicine might just save your life
~ As house prices drop, will the retirement nest egg still be such a safe bet?
~ Florida is fronting the $450M cost of Alligator Alcatraz – a legal scholar explains what we still don’t know about the detainees
~ Trump free to begin gutting Department of Education after Supreme Court ‘shadow’ ruling − 5 essential reads
~ How safe are the chemicals in sunscreen? A pharmacology expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter