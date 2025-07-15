Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Right-wing political group Advance is in the headlines. What is it and what does it stand for?

By Mark Riboldi, Lecturer in Social Impact and Social Change, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Political lobby group Advance has been back in the headlines this week. It was revealed an organisation headed by the husband of the Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism, Jillian Segal, donated A$50,000 to the group.

The news prompted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do some autistic people walk differently?
~ Why it’s important young, unemployed Australians get a good job instead of just ‘any’ job
~ Scientists could be accidentally damaging fossils with a method we thought was safe
~ China’s insertion into India-Pakistan waters dispute adds a further ripple in South Asia
~ We travelled to Antarctica to see if a Māori lunar calendar might help track environmental change
~ How a drone delivering medicine might just save your life
~ As house prices drop, will the retirement nest egg still be such a safe bet?
~ Florida is fronting the $450M cost of Alligator Alcatraz – a legal scholar explains what we still don’t know about the detainees
~ Trump free to begin gutting Department of Education after Supreme Court ‘shadow’ ruling − 5 essential reads
~ How safe are the chemicals in sunscreen? A pharmacology expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter