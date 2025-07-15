Tolerance.ca
We travelled to Antarctica to see if a Māori lunar calendar might help track environmental change

By Holly Winton, Senior Research Fellow in Climatology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Ayla Hoeta, Lecturer in Design, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The Māori language describes 12 distinct types of snow. Researchers are identifying them in Antarctica as part of a project that connects Western science with Indigenous knowledge.The Conversation


