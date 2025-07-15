How a drone delivering medicine might just save your life
By Centaine Snoswell, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Health Services Research, The University of Queensland
Liam Caffery, Professor in Telehealth,Centre for Online Health, The University of Queensland
Drones can deliver pizza, and maybe one day your online shopping. So why not use them to deliver urgent medicines or other emergency health-care supplies?
Trials in Australia and internationally have shown the enormous potential for drones to work with existing health services to deliver medicine, medical equipment, pathology samples, or…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 15, 2025