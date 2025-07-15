Tolerance.ca
As house prices drop, will the retirement nest egg still be such a safe bet?

By Claire Dale, Research Fellow, the Pensions and Intergenerational Equity (PIE) research hub, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Changes to KiwiSaver, global economic uncertainty and predictions house prices could drop by as much as 20% by 2030 all mean retirement is looking very different to how it once did.

A retirement strategy based on the equity held in a house is no longer as reliable as it has…The Conversation


© The Conversation
