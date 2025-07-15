Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Control fire and ferals in Australia’s tropical savannas to bring the small mammals back

By Alyson Stobo-Wilson, Research Adjunct in Conservation Ecology, Research Institute for the Environment and Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
John Woinarski, Professor of Conservation Biology, Charles Darwin University
New research examines the reasons for the decline of small mammals in Australia’s tropical savannas and identifies the most effective practical solutions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As house prices drop, will the retirement nest egg still be such a safe bet?
~ Florida is fronting the $450M cost of Alligator Alcatraz – a legal scholar explains what we still don’t know about the detainees
~ Trump free to begin gutting Department of Education after Supreme Court ‘shadow’ ruling − 5 essential reads
~ How safe are the chemicals in sunscreen? A pharmacology expert explains
~ Australia’s census is getting a stress test – keeping it going is good for everyone
~ China’s ‘nightmare’ youth revolution was lit by its neurotic authoritarian leader, Mao Zedong. What can we learn from it?
~ How to approach going to the cinema like a philosopher
~ Global: Caster Semenya’s Court Victory a Win for All Athletes
~ How women are trapped in years of homelessness that often begin in their teens
~ How AI can help protect bees from dangerous parasites
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter