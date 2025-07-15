Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Caster Semenya’s Court Victory a Win for All Athletes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Africa's Caster Semenya (C), answers reporters with lawyers Gregory Nott (L) , and Shona Jolly KC after Semenya won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights on in her seven-year legal fight against track and field's sex eligibility rules Strasbourg, eastern France, July 10, 2025. © 2025 Antonin Utz/AP Photo (New York) – In a landmark case for athletes’ rights, Caster Semenya, the star South African runner, won her case at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), Human Rights Watch said today. The court ruled on July 10, 2025, that theprocess…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How women are trapped in years of homelessness that often begin in their teens
~ How AI can help protect bees from dangerous parasites
~ What Canada could learn from the tragic consequences of the Texas flash flood
~ Genocide’s legal limitations: what the Srebrenica massacre can teach us about Gaza
~ Lagos is young and diverse, so what shapes ethnic and religious prejudice among teens? Our study tried to find out
~ Whose turn is it? The question is at the heart of language and chimpanzees ask it too
~ Africans survived 10,000 years of climate changes by adapting food systems – study offers lessons for modern times
~ 3 ways Canadians can take control of their finances in an age of economic uncertainty
~ England’s redesigned banknotes will reveal how the country sees itself
~ Why the Sycamore Gap tree provoked such strong emotional reactions – a psychologist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter