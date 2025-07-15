Whose turn is it? The question is at the heart of language and chimpanzees ask it too
By Kayla Kolff, Postdoctoral researcher, Osnabrück University
Simone Pika, Vice-director, Research and Networking" Institute of Cognitive Science Comparative BioCognition (CBC), Osnabrück University
When we think about what sets humans apart from other animals, language often comes to mind. Language is more than words – it also relies on the ability to build shared understanding through conversation.
At the heart of conversation is turn-taking: the ability to coordinate interaction in time. This means alternating speaking roles, where one person speaks and the other listens, and responding in ways that keep the exchange moving forward.
But is this uniquely human? Increasingly, scientists are finding…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 15, 2025